Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 97.44% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit declined 67.32% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 97.44% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.