Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 33.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.15% to Rs 97.44 croreNet profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 33.76% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 97.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales97.44110.92 -12 OPM %74.6470.43 -PBDT44.6946.50 -4 PBT44.5146.36 -4 NP28.8843.60 -34
