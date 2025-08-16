Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.20% to Rs 248.36 croreNet profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt declined 51.17% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 248.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 261.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales248.36261.98 -5 OPM %52.9055.00 -PBDT20.2235.72 -43 PBT14.2129.12 -51 NP10.6421.79 -51
