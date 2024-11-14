Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 463.75 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 15.85% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 463.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 381.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales463.75381.04 22 OPM %12.0812.15 -PBDT45.5136.88 23 PBT22.5118.69 20 NP16.8114.51 16
