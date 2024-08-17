Aliens Developers Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.86% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net profit of Aliens Developers Pvt reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.86% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.6214.856.64-23.370.84-5.450.83-5.460.83-5.46