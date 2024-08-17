Ashv Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 38.91 crore

Net Loss of Ashv Finance reported to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 38.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.9145.1537.3231.50-3.65-13.39-5.26-14.78-5.26-12.81