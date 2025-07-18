Friday, July 18, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 40.49% to Rs 20.61 crore

Net Loss of Alkali Metals reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.49% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.6114.67 40 OPM %7.52-11.79 -PBDT1.15-2.23 LP PBT0.33-3.32 LP NP-1.15-3.32 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

INR pares intraday gains to settle marginally lower

INR pares intraday gains to settle marginally lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon