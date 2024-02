Alkali Metals standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 24.55 crore

Net profit of Alkali Metals rose 50.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 24.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.24.5518.9611.289.552.121.430.950.350.360.24