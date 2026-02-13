Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 3736.82 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 1.63% to Rs 636.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 625.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 3736.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3374.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3736.823374.2822.1622.51929.00816.35833.99731.07636.02625.82

