Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 27.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 46.14 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 27.59% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 46.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.1441.419.439.394.103.412.521.831.851.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News