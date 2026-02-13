Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 819.41 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 12.00% to Rs 271.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 242.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 819.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 722.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

