Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 124.70 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 32.41% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 124.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.124.70105.2513.0911.7216.6612.708.775.125.273.98

