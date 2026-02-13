Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 124.70 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 32.41% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 124.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.70105.25 18 OPM %13.0911.72 -PBDT16.6612.70 31 PBT8.775.12 71 NP5.273.98 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 12.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 12.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Bata India consolidated net profit rises 12.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Bata India consolidated net profit rises 12.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 59.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 59.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today