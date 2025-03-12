Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alkem Laboratories launches generic empagliflozin in India

Alkem Laboratories launches generic empagliflozin in India

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Under brand name 'Empanorm'

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of generic empagliflozin and its combinations in India under the brand name Empanorm at prices that are approximately 80% lower than the innovator products.

Empagliflozin is an SGLT-2 (Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2) inhibitor indicted for use in the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and chronic heart failure (HF). Alkem's generic empagliflozin and its combinations are bioequivalent to innovator products.

With a patient-centric approach, Alkem has introduced anti-counterfeit security band on the pack of Empanorm, as well as comprehensive patient education information, including basic details on diabetes management in Hindi and English with infographics, and QR codes that provide prescribing information and additional patient education information on diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease in 11 languages.

 

Keeping patient-convenience in mind, Alkem is offering the medicine in a considerably smaller tablet size than the innovator products.

Alkem's generic empagliflozin is available under the brand name Empanorm and its combinations namely: (i) empagliflozin and linagliptin is available under the name Empanorm L; (ii) empagliflozin and sitagliptin is available under the name Empanorm Duo and Alsita E; and (iii) empagliflozin and metformin is available under the name Empanorm M.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

