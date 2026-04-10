Alkem Laboratories Ltd in demand

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5428.5, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.07% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.22% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5428.5, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 2.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22135.4, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34997 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5438.5, up 0.72% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 11.07% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.22% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.