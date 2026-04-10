Varun Beverages Ltd stays supported

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 432, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.84% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 13.71% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 432, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 0.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47640.7, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 435.2, up 2.39% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 20.84% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 13.71% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.