Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 0.77% in Jul-25

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 0.77% in Jul-25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Ministry of Labour & Employment has released Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI AL & RL) with the base year 2019=100 for the month of July 2025. These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs. For the month of July 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (Base: 2019=100) increased by 1.23 points to 135.31, while the index for Rural Labourers increased by 1.30 points, reaching 135.66. The Food Index increased by 1.94 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 2.16 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in July 2025. The year-on-year inflation rate for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers stood at 0.77% and 1.01%, respectively, in July 2025, easing from 1.42% and 1.73% respectively in previous month. The food inflation in July 2025 stood at -1.56% for AL and -1.13% for RL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Clean Science slips after broker error sparks abnormal trades; company issues clarification

Clean Science slips after broker error sparks abnormal trades; company issues clarification

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon