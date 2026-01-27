Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-party meet today ahead of Budget Session beginning January 28

All-party meet today ahead of Budget Session beginning January 28

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened an all-party meeting today to prepare for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. The session will run from January 28 to April 2 in two phases, with the Union Budget 2026-27 scheduled to be presented on February 1. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the session with an address to both Houses, which will together hold 30 sittings.

RailTel secures Rs 27-cr order from APCPDCL

Volumes soar at Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd counter

RailTel secures order worth Rs 27 cr from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation

NSE Indices launches Nifty Smallcap 500 Index

Auto stocks slide as India-EU trade deal signals sharp cut in car import duties

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

