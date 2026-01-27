All-party meet today ahead of Budget Session beginning January 28
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened an all-party meeting today to prepare for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. The session will run from January 28 to April 2 in two phases, with the Union Budget 2026-27 scheduled to be presented on February 1. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the session with an address to both Houses, which will together hold 30 sittings.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST