RailTel secures order worth Rs 27 cr from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation

RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation (APCPDCL) for supply, installation, testing and configuration of software defined wide area network devises along with hardware and licenses at APCPDCL offices with 5 year support and warranty. The estimated size of the order as per the LoA is Rs 27.04 crore.

