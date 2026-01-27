Volumes soar at Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd counter
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd recorded volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28628 shares
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 January 2026.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd witnessed volume of 9.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.52% to Rs.3,417.95. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd registered volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56963 shares. The stock slipped 2.12% to Rs.970.45. Volumes stood at 38046 shares in the last session.
JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64792 shares. The stock dropped 8.11% to Rs.439.75. Volumes stood at 68952 shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 3.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40724 shares. The stock slipped 1.11% to Rs.807.30. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST