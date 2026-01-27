Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel secures Rs 27-cr order from APCPDCL

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 27.04 crore from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation (APCPDCL).

The project involves the supply, installation, testing, and configuration of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) devices along with associated hardware and licenses at APCPDCL offices. The order includes a five-year warranty and support.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 24 January 2031.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network. As of December 2025, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.84% to Rs 330.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

