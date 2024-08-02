Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.95% to Rs 189.64 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals rose 2.98% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 189.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.189.64180.6915.8316.0425.0823.8511.2810.509.329.05