Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 6.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 146.10 croreNet profit of Alldigi Tech declined 6.95% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 146.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.16% to Rs 83.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 546.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 469.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales146.10129.71 13 546.31469.37 16 OPM %24.0627.28 -23.7224.75 - PBDT38.2635.62 7 135.80118.68 14 PBT26.0925.86 1 93.1185.10 9 NP19.2920.73 -7 83.3064.00 30
