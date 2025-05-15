Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 51.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 2754.07 croreNet profit of Piramal Pharma rose 51.58% to Rs 153.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 2754.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2552.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 411.39% to Rs 91.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 9151.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8171.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2754.072552.36 8 9151.188171.16 12 OPM %20.3720.76 -15.7914.64 - PBDT515.56454.13 14 1230.98982.65 25 PBT272.80258.00 6 414.64242.08 71 NP153.50101.27 52 91.1317.82 411
