Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 920.65 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers reported to Rs 78.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 920.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 767.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10548.09% to Rs 194.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 3519.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3327.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales920.65767.57 20 3519.883327.85 6 OPM %14.767.79 -12.237.28 - PBDT121.7617.36 601 326.3775.63 332 PBT105.93-1.42 LP 265.7217.77 1395 NP78.64-2.41 LP 194.861.83 10548

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

