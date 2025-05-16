Inox India consolidated net profit rises 48.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.59% to Rs 369.40 croreNet profit of Inox India rose 48.62% to Rs 65.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.59% to Rs 369.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.32% to Rs 226.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 1306.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1133.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales369.40276.51 34 1306.001133.34 15 OPM %21.9619.25 -21.7622.08 - PBDT93.6262.89 49 316.81275.92 15 PBT86.4857.72 50 291.75257.78 13 NP65.5144.08 49 226.03196.00 15
