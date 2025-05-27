Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 34.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 138.14 croreNet profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 34.38% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 138.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.08% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 490.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 527.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales138.14145.05 -5 490.89527.13 -7 OPM %5.575.10 -3.743.82 - PBDT5.617.23 -22 10.5515.02 -30 PBT3.915.76 -32 4.279.23 -54 NP2.944.48 -34 3.216.99 -54
