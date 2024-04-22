Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 1469.31 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 846.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 880.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.17% to Rs 5509.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6989.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 215.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 297.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 1469.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1570.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1469.311570.485509.596989.200.36-4.440.87-1.12-142.84-204.83-525.12-515.04-220.03-297.04-849.74-879.95-215.93-297.55-846.82-880.46