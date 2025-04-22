Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sify Infinit Spaces consolidated net profit declines 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sify Infinit Spaces consolidated net profit declines 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.12% to Rs 368.68 crore

Net profit of Sify Infinit Spaces declined 18.24% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.12% to Rs 368.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 292.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.51% to Rs 126.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.20% to Rs 1428.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1114.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales368.68292.32 26 1428.371114.17 28 OPM %45.9941.17 -44.3841.48 - PBDT134.5994.94 42 507.08369.70 37 PBT42.9326.82 60 180.26114.18 58 NP17.4421.33 -18 126.3693.25 36

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

