Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Alpex Solar rose 1.20% to Rs 1,318 after the company has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 345 crore for the supply of solar modules from a leading player in the industry.

The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2026.

According to the company's disclosure, the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transactions. Neither the promoters nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

This commercial order adds to Alpex Solars growing portfolio in the renewable energy sector and aligns with its strategy to expand operations in the domestic solar module supply space.

 

Alpex Solar engaged in the business of manufacturing of solar modules and assembling of solar pumps in India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.29 crore in Q1 FY26, a sharp rise from Rs 1.06 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also witnessed a substantial jump, surging 395.7% year-on-year to Rs 380.32 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

