Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty trade with moderate gains; IT shares rally

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with decent gains in morning trade. Market sustained upward momentum amid recent GST tax cuts. Upcoming inflation numbers due later this week will guide the markets next direction. The Nifty traded above the 24,800 level.

IT shares advanced after declining in the past five trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 203.42 points or 0.25% to 80,990.72. The Nifty 50 index rose 51.25 points or 0.21% to 24,823.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.08%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,968 shares rose and 1,679 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Amanta Healthcare were currently trading at Rs 137 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.73% compared with the issue price of Rs 126.

The scrip was listed at Rs 134, exhibiting a premium of 6.35% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 140 and a low of Rs 134. On the BSE, over 2.22 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare was subscribed 82.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2025 and it closed on 3 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 and 126 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index advanced 2% to 34,998.25. The index fell 4% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 3.84%), Wipro (up 2.38%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.07%), Coforge (up 1.95%), Persistent Systems (up 1.58%), LTIMindtree (up 1.52%), Mphasis (up 1.42%), HCL Technologies (up 1.37%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.15%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.02%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Morepen Laboratories rose 3.46% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Morepen Medipath, has signed a joint venture agreement with UAE-based Bimedical FZE. Both partners will contribute equally in the share capital of the new entity, with Morepen Laboratories holding an indirect 30% stake through its subsidiary.

ArisInfra Solutions shed 0.93%. The company said that its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions, together with Vaishnavi Residences, has announced the proposed launch of Arsh Greensan exclusive community of villa plots within the city limits of Bengaluru.

Virtual Galaxy Infotech rallied 4.29% after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Xangars Infratech Solutions for deployment of 1 lakh UPI and QR-based sound boxes with digital payment solutions in India.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

