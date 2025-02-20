Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 48.17% to Rs 77.54 crore

Net loss of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.17% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales77.54149.61 -48 OPM %86.9087.24 -PBDT-17.3033.02 PL PBT-17.3033.02 PL NP-14.5024.63 PL

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

