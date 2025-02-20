Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,600 cr

Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,600 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

On private placement basis

Vedanta has approved the allotment of 2,06,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 2,060 crore (Series 1 Debentures) and 54,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 540 crore (Series 2 Debentures which together with the Series 1 Debentures, collectively, Debentures) with total issue size aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore on a private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks decline for 3rd day; VIX tumbles 4.78%; financial services shares drop

Benchmarks decline for 3rd day; VIX tumbles 4.78%; financial services shares drop

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

INR sees good appreciation after falling near 87 per US dollar mark

INR sees good appreciation after falling near 87 per US dollar mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon