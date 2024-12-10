Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 27.68% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 39.53% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.68% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.4313.04 -28 OPM %9.7614.11 -PBDT0.901.31 -31 PBT0.641.14 -44 NP0.520.86 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Harmeet Dhillon

LIVE news: Donald Trump picks Harmeet K Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mostly higher

Huawei

Huawei suppliers likely to face further US limits under defence bill

iMerit, women, Bhutanese women

Simpler stuff now automated, startups tap experts for training AI models

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Americans realise Trump's tariffs on Canada will make life costly: Trudeau

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon