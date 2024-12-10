Business Standard
Tejas Networks inks 3-year contract with Vodafone Idea

Tejas Networks inks 3-year contract with Vodafone Idea

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

To augment Vodafone Idea's backhaul capacity and boost network

Tejas Networks has entered into a three - year contract with Vodafone Idea (VIL) to supply its industry-leading TJ1400 and TJ1600 packet and optical transmission products to augment Vodafone Idea's backhaul capacity and boost network performance across multiple telecom circles in the country.

Jagbir Singh, CTO Vodafone Idea said As VIL accelerates its pan-India 4G and 5G rollouts, it is critical to upgrade our backhaul network to be scalable, robust and future-ready to efficiently manage the expected growth in data traffic and rising bandwidth demands. We are pleased to welcome Tejas Networks as our wireline network partner in this journey towards VIL 2.0. Their state-of-the-art PTN and OTN products will play a key role in delivering a superior service experience for our customers.

 

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

