Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 95.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 15.23 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 95.00% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.52% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 55.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.2314.97 2 55.3854.88 1 OPM %25.0815.90 -16.9913.03 - PBDT3.291.77 86 7.365.05 46 PBT2.991.42 111 6.274.09 53 NP2.341.20 95 5.063.43 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content