Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 214.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 214.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 58.95 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 214.08% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 58.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.64% to Rs 8.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 236.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.9556.82 4 236.64236.79 0 OPM %10.812.08 -10.145.85 - PBDT4.690.90 421 19.4711.84 64 PBT2.651.19 123 11.605.62 106 NP2.230.71 214 8.314.55 83

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

