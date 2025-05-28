Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 12.27 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 442.86% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 43.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.2711.67 5 43.1043.22 0 OPM %7.585.91 -7.596.04 - PBDT0.620.42 48 2.041.51 35 PBT0.190.06 217 0.390.16 144 NP0.23-0.01 LP 0.380.07 443

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 214.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 214.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 75.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 75.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit rises 45.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit rises 45.00% in the March 2025 quarter

White Hall Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

White Hall Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon