Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Alps Industries reported to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales01.43 -100 OPM %0-23.78 -PBDT-15.02-14.08 -7 PBT-15.02-14.08 -7 NP-15.02-14.08 -7
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

