Amal standalone net profit declines 38.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.70% to Rs 18.58 croreNet profit of Amal declined 38.07% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 63.70% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.5811.35 64 OPM %10.5024.93 -PBDT2.002.85 -30 PBT1.552.45 -37 NP1.091.76 -38
