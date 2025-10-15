Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

To deploy automation and AI to enhance operational efficiency of the UK-based home improvement retailer

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its 15-year partnership with Kingfisher Plc, a leading home improvement retailer with over 1,900 stores across seven countries in the UK and Europe. Under the new agreement, TCS will help Kingfisher to significantly enhance operational efficiency by deploying automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Together, both organizations will establish a joint 'Innovation and Automation Office' to seamlessly integrate emerging technologies and practices, while also reducing operating costs.

To advance Kingfisher's strategic growth, TCS will introduce a domain-focused application support structure aligned with Kingfisher's product and platform approach. TCS will accelerate the use of automation and artificial intelligence in IT operations by building on the success of ignio, its SaaS-based AIOps platform, along with its generative AI-powered Application Reliability Engineering solution. These technologies will provide actionable insights and enable predictive and proactive management of IT systems for the retailer.

 

Considering the competitive landscape, retailers constantly seek to optimize and innovate their operations to deliver seamless customer experience. This is pertinent to Kingfisher which relies on its scale and operates internationally under diverse retail banners, including B&Q, Castorama, Brico D, Screwfix, and TradePoint. Over the last 15 years, TCS has served as Kingfisher's largest technology partner, working across multiple areas, including digital engineering, SAP-integration, content management and business process services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PVR INOX opens All-Laser 4-screen multiplex in Siliguri

PVR INOX opens All-Laser 4-screen multiplex in Siliguri

Grasim Industries commences paint production at Kharagpur unit

Grasim Industries commences paint production at Kharagpur unit

Indobell Insulations jumps on bagging Rs 2.56 crore order

Indobell Insulations jumps on bagging Rs 2.56 crore order

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

BSE SME Sihora Industries IPO ends with subscription of 1.26 times

BSE SME Sihora Industries IPO ends with subscription of 1.26 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon