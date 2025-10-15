Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 136.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 59.83% to Rs 20.57 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon rose 136.41% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.83% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.5712.87 60 OPM %55.9142.04 -PBDT10.193.23 215 PBT9.352.46 280 NP4.611.95 136

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex, Nifty snaps 2-day losing streak; realty shares outperforms; VIX slumps 5.51%

TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

PVR INOX opens All-Laser 4-screen multiplex in Siliguri

Grasim Industries commences paint production at Kharagpur unit

Indobell Insulations jumps on bagging Rs 2.56 crore order

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

