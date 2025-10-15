Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Fittings standalone net profit rises 119.05% in the September 2025 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 119.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 119.05% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.6418.68 27 OPM %10.287.49 -PBDT3.481.78 96 PBT2.770.95 192 NP1.840.84 119

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

