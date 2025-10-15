Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 55.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.02% to Rs 121.89 croreNet profit of Damodar Industries rose 55.41% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 121.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales121.8996.72 26 OPM %6.647.71 -PBDT6.046.19 -2 PBT1.811.05 72 NP1.150.74 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content