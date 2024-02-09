Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.05 croreNet loss of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.050.11 -55 OPM %-340.0063.64 -PBDT-0.210 0 PBT-0.210 0 NP-0.210 0
