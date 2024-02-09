Sensex (    %)
                        
Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore
Net loss of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.050.11 -55 OPM %-340.0063.64 -PBDT-0.210 0 PBT-0.210 0 NP-0.210 0
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

