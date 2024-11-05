Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 4.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 3250.73 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 4.10% to Rs 235.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 226.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 3250.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2959.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3250.732959.34 10 OPM %13.3113.60 -PBDT444.54425.50 4 PBT317.07309.80 2 NP235.61226.32 4
