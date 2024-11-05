Reliance Securities standalone net profit declines 32.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.09% to Rs 42.41 croreNet profit of Reliance Securities declined 32.90% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.09% to Rs 42.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.4168.50 -38 OPM %16.5316.48 -PBDT6.499.99 -35 PBT5.749.10 -37 NP5.638.39 -33
