GVP Infotech standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 91.45% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of GVP Infotech declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 91.45% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.394.56 -91 OPM %-89.740 -PBDT0.070.21 -67 PBT0.020.13 -85 NP0.020.13 -85
