Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 19.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.22% to Rs 437.59 croreNet profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 19.90% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.22% to Rs 437.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 452.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales437.59452.16 -3 OPM %50.6255.82 -PBDT74.1790.96 -18 PBT70.9888.46 -20 NP52.9066.04 -20
