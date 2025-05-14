Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 11.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 83.73 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises rose 11.18% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 83.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.10% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 336.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.7377.55 8 336.80282.14 19 OPM %2.653.04 -3.123.11 - PBDT2.302.64 -13 10.639.19 16 PBT2.132.49 -14 9.958.58 16 NP1.891.70 11 7.416.17 20
