Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.16% to Rs 12.38 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 142.86% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.16% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.44% to Rs 18.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.84% to Rs 40.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.388.19 51 40.6230.35 34 OPM %66.7254.58 -63.6163.23 - PBDT8.694.61 89 26.9519.22 40 PBT7.833.65 115 23.4315.50 51 NP6.122.52 143 18.0811.13 62
